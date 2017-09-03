Via Townhall:

As the waters in Houston and surrounding areas begin to recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, there’s no doubt looters are getting ready to take advantage of empty homes. Some looting has already started.

But one Texas Sheriff has a stern warning for those who seek to prey on victims: You do so at the risk of your life.

“We’ve heard of looting around the greater Houston area, specifically Harris County. But as far as Fort Bend County, we haven’t,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls told Fox News Saturday.

“I made a comment the other day that we support the Second Amendment here in Fort Bend County and there are many of us that are armed. I would would caution those that want to come and prey on our people here in Fort Bend County that are suffering so much right now, you may want to stay out of Fort Bend County because you could leave this county in a bag,” he continued.

