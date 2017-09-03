Via Daily Caller:

A teacher was caught on video telling students to remove their pro-Trump shirts because they’re basically swastikas and Neo-nazi slogans, according to Turning Point USA Saturday.

The video, exclusively obtained by TPUSA, shows a high school teacher at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, Ga., telling her students, “You cannot wear a swastika to school … you cannot wear ‘Make America Great Again’ like that.”

“Please go, at least for this class,” the teacher added. “I don’t care what you do in other classes.”

Keep reading…

Share36
+1
Shares 36