How is this ok!?!

High school teacher calls Trump shirt a "swastika" and makes him take it off in class!

Via Daily Caller:

A teacher was caught on video telling students to remove their pro-Trump shirts because they’re basically swastikas and Neo-nazi slogans, according to Turning Point USA Saturday.

The video, exclusively obtained by TPUSA, shows a high school teacher at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, Ga., telling her students, “You cannot wear a swastika to school … you cannot wear ‘Make America Great Again’ like that.”

“Please go, at least for this class,” the teacher added. “I don’t care what you do in other classes.”

