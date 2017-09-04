Tiny houses take up less room.

Via Daily Caller:

After engaging the Canadian military to build a tent city for illegal refugees crossing at the Quebec-New York border, the Trudeau government now wants to buy trailers for them since winter is coming.

The government issued a tender seeking bids on “winterized trailers” that can be delivered on six-weeks notice.

“These tents do have heaters, but we also have a very, very cold winter in this country and so we are, as a precautionary measure, looking at the possibility of trailers,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters on Friday. Garneau, a former astronaut with deep U.S. connections, has been appointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s point man on the growing border crisis that Trudeau insists is under control.

