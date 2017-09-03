Bill last seen dodging ash trays.

Via Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump just can’t resist getting in another shot at his political nemesis Hillary Clinton on Twitter.

Just hours after returning to Washington, DC from flood-ravaged regions of Texas and Louisiana, the president retweeted a meme poking fun at Clinton.

The meme, which was first posted by a pro-Trump Twitter account known as Trumpism 4.0, shows the cover of Clinton’s new memoir, What Happened.

Next to the book is a copy of a book with the same design, only this time with the words ‘I happened’ over a picture of a smiling Trump.

The meme also includes four laughing emojis.

As of late Saturday night, the meme has been retweeted more than 3,500 times and liked over 10,000 times.

