Via NY Post:

President Trump addressed North Korea’s most recent nuclear test on Twitter Sunday, calling the country a “rogue nation,” and an “embarrassment to China.”

“North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States,” the commander-in-chief tweeted around 7:30 a.m.

His tweet came a few hours after North Korea’s state media claimed it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb meant to fit on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The announcement followed the discovery of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake detected near the state’s known nuclear site, indicating that the nation had conducted a sixth nuclear test.

