The social justice warriors have hit a new low.

Via Click 2 Houston:

Katy Football’s moving photo of National Guard troops sleeping in a Katy High School hallway has been deleted after the owner of the Twitter account said they received criticism for allowing them to sleep on the floor.

The original, now-deleted tweet showed dozens of sleeping National Guard troops sleeping in their fatigues along the Katy school’s red lockers.

The tweet read: “Inside of Katy High….these are the real heroes. Thank you for all that you do.” […]

Since the tweet was deleted, Katy Football has responded, explaining that the tweet was removed to diffuse the situation after certain outlets “(took) the opportunity to bash Katy HS for soldiers sleeping in the hallway.”

