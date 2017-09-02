He will be well rested when Congress reconvenes.

Via Washington Examiner:

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said that America is still committed to traditional alliances and values, despite doubts that have emerged due to the “actions and statements of our president.”

McCain said in remarks Saturday at the Ambrosetti Forum, a major economic and policy conference, that he realizes that he comes to Italy “at a time when many are questioning whether America is still committed to remaining engaged in the world, to upholding our traditional alliances and standing up for the values we share.”

“It is true that there is a real debate underway now in my country about what kind of role America should play in the world,” McCain said. “And frankly, I do not know how this debate will play out.”

He added that the “future of the world will turn, to a large extent, on how this debate in America is resolved.”

McCain added that he believes bipartisan majorities of Americans are in favor of alliances, trade, investment, and globalization.

