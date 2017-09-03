Pink pussy hats are acceptable.

Via Fox News:

A headdress worn during athletic events at a Maryland high school that has been part of an ongoing tradition at the academy has been banned as dueling petitions gather signatures.

Nancy Doll, the principal of Linganore High School in Frederick, Md., confirmed Wednesday that the school would not allow the headdress to be worn by students as it had in previous years following complaints about it being offensive to Native Americans.[…]

Students vote for an incoming senior to become the “chief” of the student section each year, which is called “the tribe.” The leader wears the headdress for football and basketball games.

“I understand that some people find it offensive,” said Jacob Garwood, a senior at the school who was just chosen to be chief. “We never meant to offend anyone, but we take a lot of pride in this tradition and it means a lot to us. I hope there is a way we can work something out so we can keep the tradition but allow everyone to feel welcome.”

Keep reading…