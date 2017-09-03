They would have better luck organizing a job fair. Update to this story.

Via Baltimore Sun:

Organizers of last month’s 72-hour “ceasefire” in Baltimore — which rallied the city around a message of peace, even if it didn’t completely silence the gunfire — have announced another event this fall.

The second Baltimore Ceasefire event will be from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, part of a broader plan to begin hosting the events on a quarterly basis for the foreseeable future, said Erricka Bridgeford, 44, a local activist and one of the event’s founders.

“It is to purposely insert this positive energy into Baltimore’s atmosphere, to purposely give people the idea that they can do something about this violence,” Bridgeford said.

The first ceasefire, the product of months of brainstorming, organizing and awareness efforts, included marches, cookouts and vigils, with people offering “Free Hugs” and messages of peace.

The weekend was pierced by violence — including at least two homicides — but still a success, organizers and attendees said.[…]

Bridgeford — a mother, professional mediator, neighborhood volunteer and part-time Uber driver — said the “momentum has been really amazing” since the first event.

