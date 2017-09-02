Eeks! Cover your eyes! Meanwhile, media blows up over Melania in heels during Hurricane.

Via Biz Pac Review:

In an article entitled “Michelle Obama: Yacht Know How I Roll,” TMZ is “jelly as hell” over former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “SICK” Mallorca, Spain yacht cruise to visit an American diplomat and his partner.

After the meeting, “a ball was had by all” on board the same yacht.

According to the writer: “The Obamas knew how to do just about everything right in their time at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. … and they’re slaying again as private citizens. They’ve been just about everywhere, too — Indonesia, Bali, and Tuscany, just to name a few.”

Photos were taken by Splash News and shared in articles with headlines like: “Michelle Obama shows off toned legs in Mallorca” and “We Never Thought We’d See Michelle Obama in a High-Slit Dress on a Yacht.”

Keep reading…