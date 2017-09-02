There is a legal path to citizenship.

Via KSL:

Roughly 200 people gathered in the Utah Capitol Thursday night, imploring the president to keep in place a federal program protecting 800,000 young immigrants from deportations.

Many at the rally said they would be deported if not for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. They urged other so-called “Dreamers” to tell people around them that their lives in the U.S. are threatened, post to social media and call their representatives in Congress.

“The reality is that DACA is in jeopardy, and we need all the help we can get,” said Francisco Juarez. He and hundreds of thousands across the country who came to the U.S. as young children have few or no memories of the countries they were born in.

Their fate is in question as President Donald Trump mulls the program granting two-year, renewable work permits. He’s coming up on a Sept. 5 deadline imposed by several Republican lawmakers from across the country threatening to challenge deferred action in court if the president does not begin to dismantle it.

During his campaign, Trump slammed the program, calling it illegal “amnesty.” But after the election, he said it is one of the toughest issues he’s come across.

On Thursday, thunderous applause filled the marble rotunda as one young woman fought back tears, saying she was “undocumented, unapologetic and unafraid. I am here to stay.”

Many in the crowd held signs, including some that said “Stop tearing families apart” and “Immigrant rights are human rights.”

