The Confederate statue that has overlooked Travis Park for more than 100 years is gone.

Shortly before 2 a.m., workers were overheard saying: “We are floating. Go ahead and take it up easy.”

“10-4 coming up easy,” someone responded. “Alright we’re clear?”

“You’re good to go sir,” said someone else.

And within seconds, the statue was slowly lifted into the air by a crane. Prior to lifting the statue into the air, a man in a cherry picker sawed off parts of the statue, sending a plume of smoke into the air.[…]

After weeks of heated debate and protests, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced his intention to fast-track the vote, a prerogative of the mayor’s office. Thursday afternoon, council members voted to remove and relocate the statue to a museum or another area where it can be viewed within the proper historical context.

