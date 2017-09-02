No justice, no peace.

Via St. Louis Post Dispatch:

Two suspects were in custody Friday night in a shooting that left two officers and a woman who was doing laundry wounded.

The officers, a man and a woman, were attacked in the 800 block of Dickson Street and then drove themselves to near 14th Street and Cass Avenue, where they called for help, officials said. They were in stable condition at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

The officers, members of the gang squad, were “ambushed” by two people they recognized and wanted to question, acting Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said at a press conference Friday night.. He said the two fired on the officers with an assault-style rifle and a handgun. One officer was apparently able to fire one or two shots in return before the officers sped away, O’Toole said.

The suspects, ages 22 and 24, were taken into custody without further gunfire, and the weapons were recovered. O’Toole described both suspects as having criminal histories but did not release more details. He said both would probably face assault and weapons charges.

A woman identified by her mother as Tamara Collier, 24, was apparently hit by a stray bullet fired from the assault rifle that went through walls and doors and struck her in the head, O’Toole said Friday night. He said Collier’s condition was critical.[…]

Relatives said Collier was a 2011 graduate of Vashon High School and was scheduled to start a new job Tuesday as a certified nursing assistant at a veterans nursing home.

“The bastard that did this, I want them caught. I want justice because she was in the house, she had nothing to do with what was going on,” Caddell said.

It is common to hear shots fired in the neighborhood, she said, but “still, I never had the idea that a stray bullet would come through my house.”

