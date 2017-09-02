Pelosi gives Ryan his marching orders. Update to this story.

Via Politico:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and top Hispanic lawmakers want to meet as soon as possible with Republican leaders in a bid to help young undocumented immigrants avoid losing their legal protections.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) made the request on behalf of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Ryan told a local Wisconsin radio station he didn’t think President Donald Trump should end a program that shields undocumented immigrants brought here as children, known as Dreamers, from deportation.

Pelosi said she was “heartened” by Ryan’s comments and thinks they open the path to compromise.

“That is why I am writing to ask you to meet with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and other House Democratic leaders as soon as we return next week to discuss a comprehensive legislative solution for our country’s DREAMers,” Pelosi wrote. […]

“Deporting patriotic, courageous young men and women who are American in every way would be disastrous for our communities, our economy and our nation,” Pelosi wrote.

Democrats want Ryan to bring legislation known as the Dream Act to the House floor to continue DACA and create an eventual path to citizenship for the program’s participants.

