Via Daily Caller:

Global warming was responsible for thousands of road deaths in 2015, according to a new study, contradicting many public safety experts who blame increased cell phone use for the spike in traffic fatalities.

“As temperatures continue to increase from heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, road deaths will likely increase more than expected unless there are major mitigating countermeasures,” retired Yale University epidemiologist Leon Robertson said in a statement.

Traffic deaths rose by 2,348, or 7.2 percent, in 2015 to 35,200, according to Transportation Department data. Robertson said rising temperatures and increased rainfall had people driving more miles than they would have otherwise, leading to more deaths.

“If millions more people drive cars because the temperature is getting warmer … then that adds up to a lot of miles,” Robertson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “Mainly it’s a simple multiplication.”

Keep reading…