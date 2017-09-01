Another scummy move.

Via Fox News:

The Obama administration allowed thousands of young illegal immigrants to ‘exploit an immigration law loophole’ to obtain green cards, the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Friday.

The committee, chaired by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said in a statement that data provided by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services indicates thousands of recipients of Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program have applied for green cards and U.S. citizenship since the program went into effect.

The DACA program was never intended to provide a pathway to citizenship, the committee said.

