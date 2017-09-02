There was one flaw in his plan.

Via Independent:

A man who walked into a mixed martial arts studio with loaded gun ended up heading to hospital after he was “subdued by another male inside the facilty”, police said.

Matthew Lloyd was carrying a “black messenger-style bag” as he entered Defiant MMA in Burbank, California.

It is unclear what his intentions were, but local media reported that police suspect the 30-year-old was about to attempt an armed robbery.

When police arrived at the scene, Lloyd was “being subdued by another male inside the facility.”

Lightweight MMA fighter Jacobe Powell, knocked the gun out of the suspect’s hand and pinned him down until police arrived to take him into custody,” Burbank Police said in a statement.

