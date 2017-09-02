His wife in Pakistan can take care of the possible emergency.

Via Daily Caller:

A former House of Representatives IT aide was arraigned in federal court Friday on four felony fraud charges, appearing with three attorneys including Chris Gowen, a former close aide to Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Gowen asked that Imran Awan’s GPS monitoring bracelet be removed, citing that Imran might need to attend to an emergency with his children. In a press conference outside court, Gowen admitted that the children are in Pakistan and refused to explain the discrepancy.

“His ability to parent, which may well be single parenting, if there is an emergency…” Gowen said.

He also asked for other restrictions on his movement to be lifted, saying he has been driving for Uber, but the company had no record of any driver matching several variations of Imran’s name.

Prosecutor Michael Mirando opposed the motions, saying Imran is a severe flight risk. “From Day 1 there was a pattern of flight. It began September 2016… a pattern of transfers to Pakistan, hundreds of thoudands of dollars,” he said. The judge has not ruled on the motion.[…]

Gowen asked that Imran no longer be barred from traveling more than 50 miles, claiming that Imran — who made $165,000 a year in Congress and also owned four houses with his wife, needed money and was driving Uber. “He is driving for Uber and the 50 mile radius makes that hard… if he rejects a call he will lose his job.”

Uber spokesman Susan Hendrick said there was no record of an Imran Awan matching his description listed as driving for the company. Imran has also gone by two other names, and Hendrick said “There are not any individuals associated with the Uber app with the names ‘Mohammad Awan’ or ‘Shahid Awan’ in Lorton or Springfield.” Imran has two criminal misdemeanor convictions for driving offenses including reckless driving, according to court records.

Keep reading…