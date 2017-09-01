Sigh, of course.

Via Daily Caller:

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he doesn’t think President Donald Trump should end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), arguing Congress should craft legislation to fix the Obama-era program during an interview with Wisconsin radio station WCLO Friday.

Trump is expected to make his announcement on whether he will end the program — which provides a safeguard for more than 800,000 illegal immigrants brought over as children to live and work in the United States without the threat of deportation — before Tuesday.

“I actually don’t think he should do that, and I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix,” Ryan said.

The Wisconsin Republican said GOP lawmakers have made it clear they don’t believe former President Barack Obama had the legislative authority to implement the program, but feels they need to find a compassionate fix to the problem.

Keep reading…