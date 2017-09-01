Fire coming from top of #russianconsulate In Sf. What you guys burning ? pic.twitter.com/YcEwkjEYnQ

Burning all their spy stuff.

Via Free Beacon:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Russia is studying the United State’s decision to close Russia’s San Francisco consulate, as well as offices in New York City and Washington D.C., before Moscow will consider possible retaliation.

Lavrov said Moscow would react to the decision once it has finished analyzing the U.S. order, the Associated Press reported.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave Lavrov the order Thursday, telling him the closures needed to happen by Saturday.

Keep reading…