Once again, nothing to do with the scope of his Russia probe investigation. Nor should the IRS be cooperating since he has no legal authority to look at Trump’s taxes without proper judicial order and actual relation to the Russia probe. And IRS violates the law if they share the information without that.

Via NY Post:

Someone figured out a way to get President Trump’s tax returns.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is teaming up with the IRS in his ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, the Daily Beast reported Thursday night.

The partnership involves the IRS Criminal Investigations Unit, which specializes in tax-related and money-laundering crimes and has access to Trump’s tax returns — documents he has refused to release, even though candidates routinely make them public.