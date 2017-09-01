Good idea. But how about an actual DOJ investigation?

Via Newsmax:

More than 75,000 people have signed a White House petition that would declare billionaire Democratic donor George Soros a terrorist.

Anyone can create a petition on the White House website, and those with at least 100,000 signatures in 30 days require an official response from the executive branch.

The petition regarding Soros, which asks the government to seize his assets under federal laws, was posted Aug. 20.

The petition lists several reasons why Soros should be declared a terrorist, including his purported attempts to “destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens.”

Keep reading…