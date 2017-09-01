Is CNN endorsing them now?

Via Daily Caller:

CNN host W. Kamau Bell spoke at the “No Hate In The Bay” rally in Berkeley, California, over the weekend that featured Antifa violence.

The rally was organized in opposition to a “Patriot Prayer” event led by founder Joey Gibson, who has vehemently denounced neo-Nazis and white supremacists. The black-clad antifa protesters chased the small number of “Patriot Prayer” attendees out of the park and threatened and attacked right-wingers and journalists.

Bell, a comedian who hosts the CNN program “United Shades of America,” spoke at the rally and said, “when the Nazis leave, as they have left…you have to stand up for the brown people, the black people, the LGBT people, the immigrants–everybody everyday!”

Keep reading…