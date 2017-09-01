That’s the end of that experiment.

Via The Sun:

A TRANSGENDER model who claimed “ALL white people are racist” in a shocking Facebook rant days after being unveiled in her new role has been sacked by her bosses.

Munroe Bergdorf, 29, was billed as “the face of modern diversity” and was one of five ambassadors to be added to L’Oreal’s “YoursTruly True Match” campaign.

But she has now been dropped from her new role as the beauty company says the outrageous comments are at odds with its values.

She reportedly wrote: “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.

“Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour.

“Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggression to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***.

