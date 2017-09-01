Why do they have hundred of millions squirreled overseas?

Via Free Beacon:

Washington Free Beacon staff writer Joe Schoffstall on Thursday discussed his latest reporting about the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Schoffstall found that the SPLC transfers millions to offshore entities, including in the Cayman Islands and other tax havens. The non-profit organization has over $328 million in assets and has moved a great deal of that overseas.

Carlson asked Schoffstall why they would do that.

“I cannot answer that question,” Schoffstall said. “I tried to get it from them but the accountant hung up on me; they did not respond to numerous requests for comments. We can’t really speculate on that.”

Schoffstall expanded on how the SPLC refused to disclose anything, even when he contacted its accountants.

“Most accountants, even Clinton’s accountants would hand over forms,” he said. “She just said, ‘I don’t comment on clients’ and hung up the phone.”

Carlson asked why the group needs to make such moves when it is a nonprofit.

“The reasoning behind it, I couldn’t speculate on,” Schoffstall said. “But it is unusual. A lot of people that I spoke to said it was very unusual that they were sending millions of dollars to the Cayman Islands.”

