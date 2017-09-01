A positive report, but may not be the final word, he’s geting flack from the pro-illegal alien brigade. Let’s hope he holds the line.

Via Fox News:

President Trump, as early as Friday, is expected to announce plans to end the Obama administration program that gave a deportation reprieve to hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants, a senior administration official told Fox News.

Trump promised to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, during the presidential campaign — but since taking office had left the door open to preserving parts of it.

According to the official, Trump is expected to announce the program’s end but will allow so-called “dreamers” currently in the program to stay in the U.S. until their work permits expire – which, for some, could be as long as two years.

The White House suggested Thursday afternoon, though, that Trump has yet to give the final sign-off. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at the daily briefing the program is still “under review.”

“A final decision on that front has not been made, and when it is, we will certainly inform everybody in this room,” she said.

