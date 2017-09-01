Via CNS News:

According to a recent Gallup poll, more Americans say news media generally favor Democrats (41.5%), than say news media generally favor Republicans (13.5%).

Indeed, when asked “which political party do you think the news media generally favor – Republicans (or) Democrats?” 63 percent of American adults said they think the news media generally favor one political party over the other or both.

More Americans believe the news media generally favor Democrats over Republicans, with (40%) of March respondents saying the news media generally favor Democrats compared with only 14 percent who said the news media generally favor Republicans and (43%) of July respondents saying the news media generally favor Democrats compared with only 13 percent who said the news media generally favor Republicans.

In March, slightly fewer respondents said they think the news media generally favors both (4%) than did in July (5%).

These findings “come from two Gallup polls conducted in March and July of this year and consisting of interview with 1,810 adult Americans,” notes Gallup.