For a second I thought she was describing herself.

I’ve never been this angry with President Trump.

Fox News reports he’s hours away from eliminating DACA.

That’s more than a blatant attack on President Obama’s legacy. He’s completely abandoning over 8OO,OOO DREAMers.



It’s heartless. It’s an abomination. And we cannot let it happen.

Grassroots Democrats need to rise up in incredible numbers and take a stand against this monstrosity.

I’m asking for 3,421 gifts before midnight to defeat President Trump and his Republican House.

Thank you,

Nancy