Insane.

With little else to worry about, University of Mississippi students attending a Greek Life retreat this past weekend were traumatized by the sight of a banana peel on a tree.

The Daily Mississippian reported on Wednesday that after students went bananas after word of the peel spread around campus, prompting the event to be promptly canceled before they suffered any further.

“To be clear, many members of our community were hurt, frightened, and upset by what occurred at IMPACT,” wrote Ole Miss’ Interim Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Alex Lee Arndt to Greek leaders. “Because of the underlying reality many students of color endure on a daily basis, the conversation manifested into a larger conversation about race relations today at the University of Mississippi.”

The entire fiasco wasn’t intentional, either. A student named Ryan Swanson came forward to confess his crime of littering. He said that he threw the banana peel onto the tree when he was unable to find a garbage can.

