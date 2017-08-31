Why he resigned is unclear.

Via Free Beacon:

Milwaukee County Sheriff and controversial public figure David A. Clarke resigned from his post on Thursday.

The Milwaukee County Clerk confirmed the resignation, TMJ4 News Milwaukee reports. Clarke’s letter of resignation, which was submitted at 3:17 p.m Central Time, gives no clue as to his reason for resignation.

“Pursuant to Wis. Stat. §17.01, this communicaiton is submitted as the notice of my resignation as Sheriff of Milwaukee County commencing August 31, 2017, at 11:59 p.m,” the letter read.

Keep reading…