Nice!

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump will give $1 million of his own money to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday.

During Thursday’s White House press briefing, a reporter asked Sanders what Trump and the first family have done personally to contribute to Harvey relief. The hurricane has so far cost a reported 38 lives and an estimated $190 billion impact on GDP.

“There’s obviously been a huge outpouring of support from people all around the country for the victims of Harvey,” the reporter asked Sanders. “You’ve seen people lining up to volunteer, you’ve seen people donating tens of millions of dollars. Can you speak to what the president and his family have done regarding donation for Harvey relief personally?”

