I suggest solar panels.

Via Baltimore Sun:

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday it cost the city “less than $20,000” to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces in Baltimore this month, and some parties have expressed interest in acquiring them.

“We’ve got several issues to address, including where they ultimately go,” Pugh said. “We’ve gotten several inquires with regards to one of the statutes. We’ve gotten a call from a lady who wants to buy them.”

The mayor said a cemetery has also asked about acquiring the four monuments that crews working for the city removed overnight Aug. 15 and 16. She did not give the names of any of the parties that she said have showed interest.

Pugh has appointed a task force of city workers to decide where the statues should go and what “creative ideas” should replace them.

he task force is chaired by Colin Tarbert, the city’s deputy chief of strategic alliances. Members include Jackson Gilman-Forlini, the historic properties program coordinator in the city’s Department of General Services; Bill Gilmore, the director of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts; and Eric Holcomb, the director of the Commission on Historical and Architectural Preservation.

The city has set up a website — https://www.promotionandarts.org/arts-council/public-art — through which the public can make suggestions about what should go in place of the monuments. Residents are encouraged to submit “creative ideas and responses” that “take into account the past, present, and future events of the monument locations, and the presence and narrative of the monuments’ relationship to the city.”

Keep reading…