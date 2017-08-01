Do something useful with your time guys.

Via The Sun:

Times Higher Education asked the boffins about the “biggest threat to mankind”.

The experts who responded are known as laureates and represent one-quarter of the living Nobel prize winners in chemistry, physics, physiology, medicine and economics – making them arguably some of the cleverest people in the world.

Just over a third (34 percent) said population rise or environmental degradation represented the gravest apocalypse risk.

In second place was nuclear war, followed by infectious disease and drug resistant bugs.

Artificial intelligence was also highlighted as a risk, as well as selfishness, inequality, terrorism and even Donald Trump.

