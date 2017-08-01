North Korea is an abomination.

Via Daily Mail:

Pyongyang has sentenced four South Korean journalists to death for book reviews that insulted the North, state media said Thursday.

The Chosun Ilbo and the Dong-A Ilbo, both of them conservative newspapers, reviewed the new Korean edition of “North Korea Confidential”, a book by two Seoul-based British journalists first published in 2015.

The work details the growing role of the market in daily lives in the North, where South Korean television dramas are circulated on the black market, and fashion items and hairstyles from the South are copied.

Those caught in possession of DVDs or USBs containing South Korean TV dramas can bribe their way out of any trouble, it says.

For the Korean edition the book has been retitled “Capitalist Republic of Korea”, in a play on the North’s official designation as a democratic republic, and its cover replaces the red star in the North’s coat of arms with a dollar sign.

By reviewing the book, newspapers “committed a hideous crime of seriously insulting the dignity of the DPRK” as part of a “sordid smear campaign”, the North’s Central Court said.

