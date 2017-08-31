Wow.

Via Daily Caller:

A 22-year-old black man in Kansas City who once said he wanted to “kill all white people” has been charged with murdering two middle-aged white men and is suspected of killing three more.

Fredrick Demond Scott was charged Tuesday in the murders of Steven Gibbons and John Palmer.

Gibbons, a 57-year-old Kansas City man, was found dead Aug. 14 after being shot in the back just after getting off of a city bus. Video footage showed an unidentified black man also exiting the bus and following Gibbons just before he was shot.

Evidence found at the scene of that murder led police to Scott, a former Burger King employee who has had a few run-ins with the law in the past.

