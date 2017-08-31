Please clap…

Via Charlie Spiering:

Failed presidential candidate Jeb Bush wants President Donald Trump to save former President Barack Obama’s executive decree offering temporary amnesty to illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.

“Come to DACA’s defense, Mr. Trump,” Bush wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to a Miami Herald editorial. “With Presidential leadership, this can be resolved.”

The emotional editorial recalls Trump’s assertion to deal with DACA recipients “with heart,” urging him to keep it in place.

“Trump can terminate DACA with the stroke of a pen,” the editorial reads. “That would be a shameful mistake.”