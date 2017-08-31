Via Daily Caller:

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly working with New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on his investigation of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Politico reports that Mueller and the NY AG’s office have communicated regularly in recent weeks and shared evidence, though indictments are not immediately forthcoming. Schneiderman’s team is also said to be investigating transactions related to Trump businesses and may share its findings with Mueller.

Schneiderman is a vociferous Trump critic who has engaged the administration in litigation related to the travel ban, health care reform, and deregulatory efforts.

