Taxpayers will spend more than $1 million in the fiscal year 2018 to provide former President Barack Obama with office space, a six-figure pension and other perks, making Obama the most costly president to support of the five living ex-presidents.

Overall, Obama will cost taxpayers $1,153,000 next year, according to a Congressional Research Service memo.

Obama’s total budget request amounts to more than $100,000 above the amount expected to be spent on former President George W. Bush, and about $200,000 higher than what former President Bill Clinton will get.

