Celebrate diversity!

Via Express:

BRITAIN is home to up to 35,000 fanatical Islamists – with 3,000 of them “worrying” MI5, Europe’s top anti-terrorism official said today.

European Union’s counter-terrorism co-ordinator Gilles de Kerchove singled out the UK as having more radicalised muslims than any other country in Europe.

Mr de Kerchove also warned Islamic State will attempt a cyber-attack on nuclear power stations or air traffic control systems within five years – possibly by paying Russian hackers to break into vital computer systems.

The official, who is in regular contact with security services, as well as terror experts and governments around Europe, said: “The United Kingdom has identified 20,000 to 35,000 radicals.

Of these, 3,000 are worrying for MI5, and of those 500 are under constant and special attention.

“France has 17,000. Spain many less, but more than 5,000 I suppose. In Belgium almost 500 have been to Syria and there are around 2,000 radicals or more.

“I wouldn’t like to put a concrete figure on it, but (in Europe) tens of thousands, more than 50,000.