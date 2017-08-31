But hey, why break up a good media lie?

Via Daily Wire:

On Tuesday night, the media erupted with reports of Secretary of Defense General James Mattis defying President Donald Trump by enacting a so-called “freeze” on the Transgender Military Ban.

In a shocking twist, this turned out to be fake news. Mattis is currently developing a plan to enact the trans ban, as directed by the POTUS, which is set for implementation in March 2018.

“The department will carry out the president’s policy direction,” reads a statement from Mattis. “I will establish a panel of experts serving within the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to provide advice and recommendations on the implementation of the president’s direction.”

Keep reading…