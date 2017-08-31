Malfunctioning brakes going through the woods just as the president is passing?

Via NY Post:

An online video has surfaced claiming to show a vehicle attempting “to ram” President Trump’s motorcade in Missouri, but officials said the incident was simply a case of malfunctioning brakes.

The two-minute YouTube clip shows the beginning of the presidential motorcade cruising down Kearney Street in Springfield on Wednesday when suddenly a white car appears out of a wooded area and veers off to the side of the road.

“Oh my gosh! Look at that car that just came out of the woods!” the man filming the video can be heard saying.

