Via The College Fix:

Black and Latino student groups at the University of Florida recently protested a plan to house their organizations in one building, saying it would erase and marginalize their black and brown bodies and their cultures at the predominantly white institution.

The students who were upset with the shared-building concept belong to two groups on campus, the Institute of Black Culture and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Culture, also called La Casita.

The university recently razed the two old homes that housed the Black and Latino student groups as part of a construction project and had pushed a blueprint to replace those two facilities with a U-shaped building that would house both the Institute of Black Culture and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Culture.

The two groups would each get their own wing of the building and simply share a walkway and elevator. The blueprint included an assembly room in which they could host joint activities, and in which other students groups could use it as well.

But members of the Institute of Black Culture and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Culture expressed fury at the plan for a variety of reasons.[…]

“Combining the IBC and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Cultures, or La Casita, is not only working to erase the histories of the black and Latinx communities at UF, but also to further disregard the needs and concerns of students of color within a predominantly white institution,” Khyra Keeley, a student with the Institute of Black Culture, said in a July 11 letter to the editor of The Alligator student newspaper.

Students from both groups passionately objected to sharing a building with one another, and actually formed one group to battle the blueprints together, calling themselves “No La IBCita.”

