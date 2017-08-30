The problem isn’t in changing it if the local community wants to. The problem is caving to the wave of leftist hysteria.

Via Fox News Insider:

The school board of Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, Texas, voted to change its name in the face of increasing pressure after the Charlottesville riots.

The entire board voted for the change, compared to a 5-2 vote to keep the name in 2015.

The school got rid of the Confederate flag in 1991. A petition for changing the school’s name was backed by 12,000 people.

One group, SATX4, lobbied for the name change as well as the removal of Travis Park’s Confederate monument in downtown San Antonio.

“The Confederacy cannot and should not be whitewashed,” the group stated. “The idea that Robert E. Lee is part of a history that cannot be erased must be defeated. This stops today.”

Keep reading…