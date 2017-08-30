Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday kicked off his push for tax reform, pitching his plans to overhaul the tax code as a way to help working-class Americans and keep the U.S. competitive against foreign countries.

“This is the place where the Main Street of America got its start and this is where America’s Main Street will begin its big, beautiful come back,” Trump said in Springfield, Mo. “We’re here today to launch our plans to bring back Main Street by reducing the crumbling burden on our companies and on our workers.”

Before Trump discussed his “pro-worker, pro-American” tax reform plan, he sent prayers to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated southeast Texas.

Our first responders have been doing heroic work to shepherd people out of harms way and their courage and devotion have saved countless lives. They represent the very best of America,” he said. “Together, we will endure and overcome. To those affected by the storm, we are praying for you and we are here with you every single step of the way.”

Trump then called the current U.S. tax code “self-destructive” and touted a Commerce Department report that projects three percent annual economic growth. He framed his tax reform push as a way to create more jobs.

“The foundation of our job creation agenda is to fundamentally reform our tax code for the first time in more than 30 years,” the president said.

