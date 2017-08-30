Swamp. Update to this story.

Via Daily Caller:

House Speaker Paul Ryan condemned violent leftist Antifa protesters Wednesday a day after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi condemned the group.

“Speaker Ryan believes, as is obvious, these individuals are left-wing thugs, and those who are committing violence need to be arrested and prosecuted. Antifa is a scourge on our country,” Ryan’s spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in a statement provided exclusively to The Daily Caller.

Speaker Ryan has been criticized by many conservatives for what was viewed as a weak response to the violent activists. President Donald Trump blamed “many sides” for the violence surrounding a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., but Ryan said in a statement, “There are no sides.”

“That is why we all need to make clear there is no moral relativism when it comes to neo-Nazis. We cannot allow the slightest ambiguity on such a fundamental question,” the House speaker said.

