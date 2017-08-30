Pin ball on steroids.

Via Washington Times:

A Spanish town’s animal-friendly version of the “Running of the Bulls” left one man in a coma and another with broken ribs and a concussion.

Roughly 700 people gathered in Mataelpino over the weekend for the “Running of the Balls” to try to outrun a 660-pound resin ball rolling downhill at speeds of 20 miles per hour.

Not everyone made it through the 500-meter course safely, which prompted officials to rethink the event.

“We are going to review all of our security measures and boost the information given out because people have started coming here from all over the world,” Mayor Javier Pérez de los Nietos told reporters Tuesday. “We don’t want this to become a tragic event, but rather something fun.”

Social media posts after the incidents show one man standing next to a fence as a giant ball with a bull’s face careens into him. Safety officials then rush to his side to affix a neck brace.

