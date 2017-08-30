Everyone knows only fascists eat popcorn.

Via Daily Caller:

Not everyone who participated in the Berkeley protest this weekend was violent.

In fact, most people weren’t — but one comedian, Vito Gesualdi, took it upon himself to check out what Antifa was up to by going there as a popcorn salesman, and they were most definitely violent toward him.

His visit was anything but peaceful. It exposed the kind of extremist political violence that turned him into a target because the black-clad leftist mob had no one else to go after.

Parts of the protest turned violent when Antifa members attacked journalists and the few right-wing protesters who were present, prompting police to conduct over a dozen arrests.

Gesualdi previously made waves when he attended the April 15 protests in Berkeley to hand out cans of Pepsi — riffing on the poorly conceived Kendall Jenner ad. While dressed as an old-timey popcorn salesman this time around, Gesualdi was assaulted by Antifa members and harangued as a “capitalist” and a “right wing troll” for doing little more than standing around asking people if they wanted to buy snacks.

The Daily Caller caught up with Gesualdi, who says his experiences reveal how humorless the Antifa protesters are and how dangerous they can be — especially when there are no alt-right protesters for them to fight against.

“As a comedian I am obviously a big free speech advocate, which is why this recent wave of protests bother me,” he says. “Though most of the protesters have good intentions and show up simply looking to exercise their free speech rights, many come for the sole purpose of starting fights and causing destruction. That’s not how we solve problems in America.”

“What I do is bring a bit of absurdism to the venue, to hopefully keep things lighthearted while also showing how ridiculous it is to characterize these protests as if they are the battlegrounds of a civil war,” says the comedian. “These kids may think they are badass street soldiers fighting against the forces of evil, but it’s hard to maintain that narrative when you’re being heckled by a peanut vendor.”

Gesualdi says that unlike the last time, the protest site was “almost devoid” of right-wing voices, many of whom were chased off by the large Antifa turnout, or because they were warned not to go by the organizer.

