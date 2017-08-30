Just despicable.

Via Free Beacon:

A cartoon published by Politico on Tuesday mocks Texans being rescued from flooding damage as God-obsessed, Confederate Tea Partiers who show insufficient appreciation for the government’s assistance.

In the work by left-leaning cartoonist Matt Wuerker, a man with a Confederate flag t-shirt and a Tea Party flag is air-lifted from his flooded home on a helicopter. To complete the unsubtle imagery, the man’s home contains a Texas flag reading, “Secede.”

He yells, “Angels! Sent by God!” as he is taken to safety, while a disgruntled Coast Guard worker says, “Er, actually Coast Guard … sent by the government.”

Keep reading…