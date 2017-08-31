Denied by a judge in Hawaii.

Gov. Henry McMaster has requested the federal government no longer resettle refugees in South Carolina from the six countries targeted by President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The request comes in an annual plan each state submits to the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement in the Department of Health and Human Services laying out how the refugee programs are administered in the state.

Citing concerns with the vetting process for refugees from areas the Trump administration has identified as terrorism hotbeds, the fiscal year 2018 request from South Carolina’s Department of Social Services asks the federal government to block refugees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from being directed to the Palmetto State.

The last time refugees from any of those six countries were resettled in South Carolina was January 2017, when a family from Iran arrived in the state. No refugees from any country have been resettled in South Carolina since May, when 10 refugees arrived in the state from Afghanistan, Burma and Russia.

