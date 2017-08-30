It’s for the children.

Via Des Moines Register:

Congressional candidate Heather Ryan’s rhetoric will keep her off the stage at next month’s Democratic steak fry fundraiser.

A Polk County Democratic Party committee voted last week not to extend a speaking invitation to Ryan for the event, which will be headlined by three members of Congress and feature speaking slots for numerous candidates from across Iowa.

Ryan, a businesswoman from Des Moines positioning herself in the 3rd District race as a brash and unapologetic liberal, has often laced her speeches with expletives and ad hominem attacks.

“The Polk County Steak Fry is providing free meals to kids 12 and under so that we can be a family-friendly event,” committee co-chairs Kimberley Boggus and Lindsay Paulson wrote in a letter to party members. “The committee wants to make sure all people feel comfortable attending, including parents with young children.”

Additionally, the event will be broadcast nationally on CSPAN, they wrote, underscoring the need for civil language.

In a video and online postings, Ryan cast the decision as an attack on her freedom of speech.

“The Polk County Democratic Chair chose the wrong candidate to censor,” she said in a statement. “It is astounding that Democratic leadership would defend the vile actions of Republicans while attacking a Democratic Congressional candidate. I will persist and I will win!”

Keep reading…